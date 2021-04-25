Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of DLA opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.10 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

