Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $113.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 79.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 552,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 95,498 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

