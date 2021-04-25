Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 2.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.25 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 2,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 438,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,599,000 after acquiring an additional 150,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

