Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.08. Danaher has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.