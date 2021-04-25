Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.7% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR opened at $259.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.