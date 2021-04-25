Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.56

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 1230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Get Dana alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weber Alan W raised its stake in Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dana by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dana by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.