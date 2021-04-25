Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Trading Up 1.5%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 86,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 92,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

