Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 756 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $123.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

