Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 678 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $418,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

