Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 399 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.