Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

