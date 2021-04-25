Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

