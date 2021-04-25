Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 10,963.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Illumina by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.95.

Shares of ILMN opened at $414.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.93 and a 200-day moving average of $377.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,811 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

