Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

