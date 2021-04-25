CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.13.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of CURI opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00.
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.
