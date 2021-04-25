Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lowered by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The company had a trading volume of 680,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

