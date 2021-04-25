Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. 3,283,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,383. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

