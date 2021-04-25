Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.9% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.95.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.35. 2,165,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,889. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

