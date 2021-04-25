Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.12. 1,473,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

