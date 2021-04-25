Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.62. 909,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,844. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $179.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

