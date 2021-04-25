Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,860 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,665,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

