Cube Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Cube has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $778.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00063451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00055936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08178079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.13 or 0.00649213 BTC.

About Cube

Cube (AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

