CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.