CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $219.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.56. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -456.87 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

