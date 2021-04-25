Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,390 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.