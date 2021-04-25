Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,690 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

