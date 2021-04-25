Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

