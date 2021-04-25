Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

