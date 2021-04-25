Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.47.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

