Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $128.92 and a 52 week high of $348.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.12.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.