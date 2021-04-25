CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $13.91. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 406 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $2,932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $718.37 million, a P/E ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

