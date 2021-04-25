CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

CFB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.37 million, a PE ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $2,932,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

