CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $43.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.90 million and the highest is $44.40 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $43.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.20 million to $188.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 144,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $718.37 million, a P/E ratio of 198.57 and a beta of 1.42. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

