Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. 1,506,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,691. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

