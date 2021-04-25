Critical Analysis: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) vs. PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 130.48%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -850.81% -625.24% -70.31% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -57.82% -49.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $2.33 million 59.35 -$17.79 million N/A N/A PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

