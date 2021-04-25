Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

