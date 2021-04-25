Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,925,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

