Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,136.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10,491.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 67,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.