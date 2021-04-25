Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 218.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

