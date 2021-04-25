Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $37.11 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

