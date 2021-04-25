Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $282.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $155.32 and a 12-month high of $283.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

