Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.