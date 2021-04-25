Credit Suisse Group Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $339.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.60 and its 200-day moving average is $274.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.