Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.11

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 234185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

COTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coty by 74.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coty by 136.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 90,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Coty by 22.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $436,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

