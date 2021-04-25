Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.6% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

