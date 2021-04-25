Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NYSE CLB opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 607,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

