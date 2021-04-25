Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 5.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 7,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 494,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

