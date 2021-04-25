Contrasting Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conduent and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Conduent.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conduent and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.33 -$1.93 billion $0.62 11.03 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.43 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -119.83

MoneyGram International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conduent beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

