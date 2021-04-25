Contrasting aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40% Brickell Biotech -990.67% -187.45% -114.85%

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Brickell Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 153.63 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.57 Brickell Biotech $7.92 million 7.86 -$23.88 million ($5.11) -0.18

aTyr Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brickell Biotech. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for aTyr Pharma and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 288.75%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 491.08%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

