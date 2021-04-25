Comparing South State (NASDAQ:SSB) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and South State (NASDAQ:SSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and South State has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byline Bancorp and South State, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 South State 0 3 3 0 2.50

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.11%. South State has a consensus price target of $74.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Given South State’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and South State’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $320.31 million 2.71 $57.00 million $1.62 13.83 South State $734.39 million 8.04 $186.48 million $5.63 14.77

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and South State’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 13.43% 5.46% 0.69% South State 8.18% 6.67% 0.85%

Risk & Volatility

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South State beats Byline Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2020, it served customers through 285 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

